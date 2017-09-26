Keuka College discrimination suit gets reworked

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by a former instructor at Keuka College who claims she was denied tenure because of discrimination. Wolford dismissed two claims made under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and a hostile work environment claim filed under New York State Human Rights ...