Home / Law / Keuka College discrimination suit gets reworked

Keuka College discrimination suit gets reworked

Judge notes missed deadline and insufficient ‘quality or quantity of harassment’

By: Bennett Loudon September 26, 2017 0

U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by a former instructor at Keuka College who claims she was denied tenure because of discrimination. Wolford dismissed two claims made under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and a hostile work environment claim filed under New York State Human Rights ...

