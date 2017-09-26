Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed September 18, 2017

Mortgages filed September 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 18, 2017            107   Brighton GASEK, THOMAS D Property Address: 51 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3339 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $42,000.00 KERNER, CAROL & KERNER, ROBERT H Property Address: 120 GEORGIAN COURT RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3420 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00   Brockport SMITH, SUSAN W & SMITH, TIMOTHY A Property Address: 3285 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9465 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo