New York lawmakers to hold hearing on Lake Ontario flooding

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers are planning to hold a hearing on recent flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The state Senate announced the hearing on Monday. It will be held Oct. 10 in the community of Mexico in Oswego County. The spring and summer floods damaged homes and businesses, eroded ...