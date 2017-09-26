Powers of Attorney for September 18, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. RABINOWITZ, KAREN Appoints: GLENVILLE CONDOMINIUM ONE BOARD OF MANAGERS, ROCK, DEBORAH J Appoints: ROCK, JOHN A ROCK, JOHN A Appoints: ROCK, DEBORAH J WILCO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, Appoints: 40/86 MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC, WILKE, MARCIA J Appoints: NELSON, BARBARA ...