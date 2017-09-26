Don't Miss
Prison inmate is no-show for trial in federal court

Prison inmate is no-show for trial in federal court

By: Bennett Loudon September 26, 2017 0

A civil rights lawsuit filed by a state prison inmate representing himself could be dismissed because the inmate refused to leave his cell and go to court Monday morning, when the trial was scheduled to start. Plaintiff Michael Frederick, 47, was seeking $500,000 in damages, claiming that in December 2009 he was assaulted by several officers ...

