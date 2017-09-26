Second Circuit – Antitrust: Diesel eBooks, LLC v. Simon & Schuster, Inc., et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Antitrust Conspiracy – Injury in fact Diesel eBooks, LLC v. Simon & Schuster, Inc., et al. 16-726-cv Judges Kearse, Hall, and Chin Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment in favor of the defendant on the issue of antitrust injury and causation. The claim arose from allegations of an ...