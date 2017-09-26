Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Antitrust: Diesel eBooks, LLC v. Simon & Schuster, Inc., et al.

Second Circuit – Antitrust: Diesel eBooks, LLC v. Simon & Schuster, Inc., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Antitrust Conspiracy – Injury in fact Diesel eBooks, LLC v. Simon & Schuster, Inc., et al. 16-726-cv Judges Kearse, Hall, and Chin Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment in favor of the defendant on the issue of antitrust injury and causation. The claim arose from allegations of an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo