Federal Tax Liens for September 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   WEGMAN, AMANDA J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $65,497.56 ALLEN, CATHERINE M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $23,789.29 BABCOCK, CHERIE A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $34,627.39 BEIDEMAN, JEFFREY D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $54,608.30 BEYEA, TODD R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,072.11 GARMAN, DIANE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,701.79 MERRITT, SHARON D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,400.95 SNIATECKI, BRENNA ...

