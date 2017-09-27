Don't Miss
Mechanic’s Liens for September 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2017 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   THAYER CUSTOM OF ROCHESTER INC Favor: TRI-STATE CONSTRUCTION & RENOVATION GROUP INC Amount: $11,730 Property Address: 20 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD PITTSFORD ABOUREZQ, IBRAHEEM ASME Favor: FORTMAN, MARK Amount: $3,200 Property ...

