Mortgages filed September 19, 2017

Mortgages filed September 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 19, 2017            109   Brighton TRAVAGLINI, LYNNETTE A Property Address: 93 VILLAGE LN, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3038 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $123,920.00 RICHARDS-HYDE, JANE Property Address: 125 ROWLAND PKWY, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3302 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $44,000.00 VACCARELLA, GERALD D & VACCARELLA, SANDRA Property Address: 186 WENDOVER RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2349 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $110,000.00   Brockport LECKNER, WILLIAM Property Address: 7785 ...

