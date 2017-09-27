Powers of Attorney for September 19, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   BANK OF AMERICA NA, Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC, BELOUSOV, VOLODYMYR Appoints: KONDRATYEVA, IRYNA BRANSFIELD, EDWARD J Appoints: WOOD, MICHAEL R GARG, ANURADHA Appoints: GARG, AKSHAY GLENVILLE CONDOMINIUM ONE, Appoints: ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC, JONES, ...

