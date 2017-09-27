Don't Miss
Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 19, 2017

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   STONE, MARK D Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK UTTER, BRETT SHERWOOD Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK VOLKE-BALDWIN, AMY E Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW ...

