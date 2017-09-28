Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed September 20, 2017

Deeds filed September 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded September 20, 2017            63   Brighton GRACE, BARBARA C to GRACE, DEBORAH Property Address: 164 FOREST HILLS ROAD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11921  Page: 332 Tax Account: 123.13-3-48 Full Sale Price: $1 STEELE, BRUCE W et ano to BRIGGS, PAULA D Property Address: 26 WHITEWOOD LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11921  Page: 404 Tax Account: 137.15-3-7 Full Sale Price: $495,000   Chili OBRIEN, MARGARET I et ano to OBRIEN, MARGARET I Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo