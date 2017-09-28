Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Moyer v. Roy

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Decision, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Unnecessary procedure – Issue of fact Moyer v. Roy CA 17-00086 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oswego County Background: The plaintiff, as executrix of the decedent’s estate, commenced a medical malpractice and wrongful death action as a result of a pharyngeal laceration sustained during an endoscopic ultrasound procedure performed by ...