Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Moyer v. Roy

Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Moyer v. Roy

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Decision, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Unnecessary procedure – Issue of fact Moyer v. Roy CA 17-00086 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oswego County Background: The plaintiff, as executrix of the decedent’s estate, commenced a medical malpractice and wrongful death action as a result of a pharyngeal laceration sustained during an endoscopic ultrasound procedure performed by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo