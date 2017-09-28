Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Replevin: Lots 4 Less Stores, Inc. v. Integrated Properties, Inc., et al.

Fourth Department – Replevin: Lots 4 Less Stores, Inc. v. Integrated Properties, Inc., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Replevin Lease agreements – Successor lessor – Possessory rights Lots 4 Less Stores, Inc. v. Integrated Properties, Inc., et al. CA 16-01849 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The defendant owns a shopping plaza that is managed by a second defendant. A tanning business was operated in a unit of ...

