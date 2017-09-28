Mark W. Bennett appointed court clerk in Fourth Department

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Mark W. Bennett has been named court clerk for Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. Bennett replaces Frances E. Cafarell, who retired. Bennett began his career at the Fourth Department in 2003 as a two-year Court Attorney. He was later appointed to the positions of deputy chief appellate court attorney, confidential law clerk to Justice Stephen K. Lindley, and chief ...