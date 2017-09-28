Don't Miss
Mark W. Bennett appointed court clerk in Fourth Department

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2017 0

Mark W. Bennett has been named court clerk for Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. Bennett replaces Frances E. Cafarell, who retired. Bennett began his career at the Fourth Department in 2003 as a two-year Court Attorney. He was later appointed to the positions of deputy chief appellate court attorney, confidential law clerk to Justice Stephen K. Lindley, and chief ...

