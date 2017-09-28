Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed September 20, 2017

Mortgages filed September 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 20, 2017            74   Brighton DOLLINGER, MARILYN & DOLLINGER, RICHARD A Property Address: 2795 EAST AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3515 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $150,000.00 VERBREE, HEATHER L & VERBREE, MICHAEL J Property Address: 98 KIMBARK RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2738 Lender: HOME LOAN INVESTMENT BANK FSB Amount: $16,541.00   Brockport JONES, DAWN M & JONES, MICHAEL A Property Address: 529 WHITE RD, BROCKPORT, ...

