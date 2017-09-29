Don't Miss
Home / News / ACLU fights warrants for political communications of Facebook users

ACLU fights warrants for political communications of Facebook users

By: The Washington Post ANN E. MARIMOW September 29, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Civil liberties lawyers are trying to block federal investigators from searching the Facebook accounts of local activists connected to protests of President Trump's inauguration and for information the attorneys say would reveal the names of thousands of people who "liked" a political organizing page. The search warrants, requested by prosecutors in Washington, are part ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo