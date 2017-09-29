Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Larceny: People v. Oquendo

September 29, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Larceny Surveillance videos – Jury selection – Identification of defendant People v. Oquendo KA 13-00447 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of petit larceny and four counts of grand larceny. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the judge’s remarks jury selection, ...

