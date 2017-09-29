Jeffrey Davis | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2017 0

Jeffrey Davis has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a team leader/senior mechanical engineer for the Building Engineering division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. Davis has 23 years of experience specializing in project management, QA/QC and mechanical systems design. He was previously a senior mechanical engineer with responsibilities including energy recommendations, auditing of building energy, commissioning and retro-commissioning for building mechanical systems, assisting in the integration of the design and PM teams and QA/QC reviews. Davis currently resides in Livonia.

