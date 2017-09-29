Judge keeps ban on ballot box selfies in New York

A judge has rejected a challenge to a law banning New York State voters from taking photographs of their marked ballots. Thursday's ruling tosses a lawsuit brought by voters who wanted to distribute selfies of their ballots on social media. Judge P. Kevin Castel wrote that "secret ballots remain critical to combating vote buying and voter intimidation." ...