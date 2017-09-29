Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge keeps ban on ballot box selfies in New York

Judge keeps ban on ballot box selfies in New York

By: The Associated Press September 29, 2017 0

A judge has rejected a challenge to a law banning New York State voters from taking photographs of their marked ballots. Thursday's ruling tosses a lawsuit brought by voters who wanted to distribute selfies of their ballots on social media. Judge P. Kevin Castel wrote that "secret ballots remain critical to combating vote buying and voter intimidation." ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo