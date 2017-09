Kevin Chang has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a junior bridge engineer for the transportation division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He was previously a student at the University of Buffalo and has experience in bridge engineering and seismic design. Chang currently resides in Buffalo.

