Kiesha Everett | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Kiesha Everett has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a project administrator/document controller for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. Everett brings 16 years of experience to LaBella, specializing in administrative/organizational management and finance. She was previously a senior administrative assistant with responsibilities including assisting the director of HR and senior leadership team, procurement, project management, site maintenance and vendor liaison. Everett currently resides in Rochester.

