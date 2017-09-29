Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Bytes: Everybody’s a critic—strategies to combat defamatory online reviews

Legal Bytes: Everybody’s a critic—strategies to combat defamatory online reviews

By: Commentary: ROBERT MARKS September 29, 2017 0

Google processes over 3.5 billion search requests each day. I discovered this information by typing into the Google search bar “How many people use Google search?” If I had typed in a question related to a business, I would find myself looking at the search results .75 seconds later. On the right hand side of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo