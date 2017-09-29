Don't Miss
NY State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Member of a committee: Opinion 17-88

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Member of a committee Improvement of judicial system Opinion 17-88 Background: The inquiring judge asked whether he may serve on a committee established by a local prosecutor to address certain legal issues concerning a prosecutor’s discovery obligations. The committee will consist of the criminal defense bar, representatives of the local legal ...

