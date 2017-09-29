Plea agreement reached in William Rosica cyber-staking case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A plea agreement has apparently been reached in the case of William R. Rosica, the former Irondequoit police officer facing federal charges of cyber stalking an ex-girlfriend. Rosica is scheduled to be in court Thursday for a plea agreement hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Details of the plea agreement were not ...