Don't Miss
Home / News / Pot arrests eclipse all violent crimes combined

Pot arrests eclipse all violent crimes combined

By: The Washington Post CHRISTOPHER INGRAHAM September 29, 2017 0

In 2016 more people were arrested for marijuana possession than for all crimes the FBI classifies as violent, according to 2016 crime data released by the agency this week. Marijuana possession arrests edged up slightly in 2016, a year in which voters in four states approved recreational marijuana initiatives and voters in three others approved medical ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo