Second Circuit – Insurance coverage: Olin Corp. v. OneBeacon Am. Ins. Co.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Insurance coverage Damages – Prior policies – Excess policies – Prejudgment interest Olin Corp. v. OneBeacon Am. Ins. Co. 15-2047(L) Judges Hall, Livingston, and Droney Background: The parties appealed from final judgment. The plaintiff pursued an insurance-coverage action against its insurers concerning environmental contamination at the plaintiff’s manufacturing sites throughout the United ...