Shannon Luce | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Shannon Luce has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a project support/cost analyst for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. Luce has 15 years of experience specializing in customer relations and project management. Her previous role was as a project specialist, responsible for supporting key customer accounts by creating and processing orders and entering and maintaining customer data. Luce currently resides in Gates.

