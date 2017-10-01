Don't Miss
Deeds filed September 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded September 21, 2017            75   Brighton KRISANDA, LAWRENSON  et ano to CHACON, STEPHANIE Property Address: 282 GLEN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11922  Page: 63 Tax Account: 138.10-1-9 Full Sale Price: $99,900 STONETOWN PARTNERS LLC to CUBITT, DARYL DEAR Property Address: 70 LAC KINE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11922  Page: 315 Tax Account: 136.19-2-3.117 Full Sale Price: $168,900 CAMPBELL, J KENT  et ano to REX, RICHARD M Property Address: ...

