Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed September 21, 2017

Mortgages filed September 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 21, 2017            76   Brighton BACHL, KELLY Property Address: 77 KIMBARK RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2766 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,000.00   Brockport BARRILE, ANDREA M Property Address: 30 BEVERLY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1102 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $111,200.00 RIVERA, AMBER & RIVERA, MICHAEL Property Address: 565 HOLLEY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9640 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $62,485.00   Fairport METHOT, FRANCOIS Property Address: 19 SUNSET TRL, ...

