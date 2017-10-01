Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for September 21, 2017

October 1, 2017

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   LNV CORPORATION, Appoints: MGC MORTGAGE INC, US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, WOHLFELD, CARIN Appoints: WOHLFELD, JORDAN ARI WOHLFELD, MARK E Appoints: WOHLFELD, CARIN CORDOVA, DAVID Appoints: CORDOVA, DANIEL E HUGHES, PAULA D Appoints: WEBB, NICHOLAS J HUGHES, THOMAS ...

