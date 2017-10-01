Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of October 2, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures as of October 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 392 Almay Rd Rochester 14616 10/02/2017 09:00 AM Lacy Katzen LLP N/A 10 White Oaks Dr Greece 14616 10/02/2017 09:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC $199,747.47 19 Trust St ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo