Don't Miss
Home / News / At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert

At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert

By: The Associated Press Sally Ho and Regina Garcia Cano October 2, 2017 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo