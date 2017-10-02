Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for September 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2017 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   REEL ESTATE PROPERTIES LLC Lender: ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $0 REEL ESTATE PROPERTIES LLC Lender: ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $0 WILLIAM METROSE LTD BUILDER/DEVELOPER Lender: WILLIAM METROSE LTD BUILDER/DEVELOPER Amount: $3,000,000 RCN CAPITAL FUNDING LLC Lender: LOPRESIT LANDMARK PROPERTIES INC Amount: $5,000 ANTHONY MATTHEWS LLC Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $120,000 FAIRPORT JRM LLC Lender: FIVE ...

