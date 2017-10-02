Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 3, 2017

Court Calendars for October 3, 2017

By: Ben Jacobs October 2, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. J. SCOTT ODORISI 2 p.m. 1—Rochester v University of Rochester, University of Rochester Medical Center, et ano – William Mattar PC – Osborn Reed 2—Deutsche Bank National Trust Co v McCann, Target National Bank, et al – Ras Boriskin – Pro se – Silver & Feldman 3—Nationstar Mortgage LLC v Davis, Davis, et al – Shapiro ...

