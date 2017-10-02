Don't Miss
Deeds filed September 22, 2017

Deeds   Recorded September 22, 2017            85   Brighton APPELBY, GERALD J to COYLE, MATTHEW J Property Address: 130 SOUTHLAND DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11923  Page: 243 Tax Account: 148.08-1-34 Full Sale Price: $125,000   Chili 100 BEAVER ROAD LLC to AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION Property Address: 100 BEAVER ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11923  Page: 407 Tax Account: 146.03-1-25 Full Sale Price: $700,000 BEMAN, HEATHER A et ano to BEMAN, HEATHER A Property Address: ...

