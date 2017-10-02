Don't Miss
First Monday in October: New Supreme Court term begins

By: The Associated Press Mark Sherman October 2, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is starting its new year, with Justice Neil Gorsuch on board for his first full term. The nine justices are taking up several high-profile, difficult cases. This follows a term in which they were mostly shorthanded after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, and avoided controversial issues. President Donald Trump tapped Gorsuch for ...

