First Monday in October: New Supreme Court term begins

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is starting its new year, with Justice Neil Gorsuch on board for his first full term. The nine justices are taking up several high-profile, difficult cases. This follows a term in which they were mostly shorthanded after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, and avoided controversial issues. President Donald Trump tapped Gorsuch for ...