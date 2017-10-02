Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Suppression hearing: People v. Schafer

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression hearing Adjournment request – Minor inconvenience People v. Schafer KA 16-01615 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The people appealed from an order that granted the defendant’s omnibus motion seeking to suppress physical evidence obtained upon a warrantless search. Two sheriff’s deputies who conducted the search found various pieces of ...

