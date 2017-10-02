Guilty plea reversed on sentencing error

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An appellate court has vacated the guilty plea because the judge in the case didn’t tell the defendant his sentence would include some post-release supervision. Defendant Rafael Vadell, also known as Rafael Irizarry, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in December 2013. Monroe County Court Judge Douglas A. Randall sentenced ...