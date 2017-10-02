Justices suggest a divide on worker class-action rights

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The first Supreme Court argument of the new term suggested the justices are divided over the power of employers to block class-action lawsuits by workers and channel disputes into arbitration. In a case that could affect the rights of as many as 25 million employees, Justice Anthony Kennedy, often the court's swing vote, suggested Monday through ...