Nathan Fox | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Nathan Fox has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a junior mechanical engineer for the Buildings Engineering division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has seven years of experience specializing in mechanical systems design using CADD and Revit. Fox’s previous responsibilities included preparing drawings, specifications and other project documents along with performing computational analysis on HVAC systems. Fox currently resides in Jordan, New York.

