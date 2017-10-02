NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – New judge: Opinion 17-16

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics New judge Prior position as a law clerk – Supervising judge’s spouse Opinion 17-16 Background: The inquiring judge, who served as a personally appointed law clerk to an administrative or supervising judge before assuming the bench less than two years ago, asked if he may preside in cases involving his supervising ...