Robert J. Marks | Boylan Code

Robert J. Marks has joined Boylan Code, concentrating on litigation. Prior to joining Boylan Code, Marks was a summer intern for state Supreme Court Judge Gail Donofrio and a legal extern at the New York state Attorney General's office in Rochester. Marks received a bachelor's degree from Boston College.He received his juris doctor from Syracuse College of Law. Marks ...