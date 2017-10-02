Don't Miss
Robert J. Marks | Boylan Code

October 2, 2017

Robert J. Marks has joined Boylan Code, concentrating on litigation. Prior to joining Boylan Code, Marks was a summer intern for state Supreme Court Judge Gail Donofrio and a legal extern at the New York state Attorney General's office in Rochester. Marks received a bachelor's degree from Boston College.He received his juris doctor from Syracuse College of Law. Marks ...

