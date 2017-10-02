Settlement talks started in Rickey Bryant lawsuit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Settlement talks started Monday in the Rickey L. Bryant Jr. police brutality case. City attorneys requested a meeting with Bryant’s attorney Charles F. Burkwit and U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Feldman. Burkwit said the city made a settlement offer, but it was not accepted. Burkwit would not disclose the amount offered. The city will hire their own doctor to ...