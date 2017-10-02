Don't Miss
Home / News / Settlement talks started in Rickey Bryant lawsuit

Settlement talks started in Rickey Bryant lawsuit

By: Bennett Loudon October 2, 2017 0

Settlement talks started Monday in the Rickey L. Bryant Jr. police brutality case. City attorneys requested a meeting with Bryant’s attorney Charles F. Burkwit and U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Feldman. Burkwit said the city made a settlement offer, but it was not accepted. Burkwit would not disclose the amount offered. The city will hire their own doctor to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo