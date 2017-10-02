Stuart Bailey | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Stuart Bailey has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a senior electrical engineer for the Buildings Engineering division and will be working of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has 30 years of experience specializing in electrical engineering, energy efficiency and sustainability technologies. He was previously a senior design manager with responsibilities including design and construction services. Bailey currently resides in Geneseo.

