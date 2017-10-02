Telling war stories: just because it’s on PACER doesn’t make it fair game

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Let’s face it: lawyers love to tell war stories. My first introduction to the legal war story was in college, where a few of my professors were practicing lawyers teaching business law classes. Concepts were far more interesting when put in the context of real people and events from these practitioners’ past experiences. At Albany ...