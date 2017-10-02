Vincent Miranda | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Vincent Miranda, a senior associate with Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been named to the board of directors for Crisis Services and to the Canisius High School Alumni Board of Governors.

Crisis Services is the most comprehensive crisis center in Upstate New York. Crisis Services is dedicated to promoting the health, safety and well-being of the community through prevention, education, immediate intervention and access to various community resources 24 hours a day.

The Canisius High School Alumni Board of Governors serves as the representative of the high school’s alumni association. The board works in coordination with the Office of Alumni Relations to create opportunities for alumni to connect with each other and the school through a variety of programs.

At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, Miranda focuses his practice in counseling businesses in the most cost-efficient manner through the various issues and disputes presented by employees and competitors.

