5 LINX defendants arraigned

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The three defendants in the 5LINX fraud case pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman. In June, the trio was indicted on a single charge of wire fraud. Now a 37-count superseding indictment charges the three former owners of the multi-level marketing company, with wire fraud and money laundering. The defendants ...