Home / News / 5 LINX defendants arraigned

5 LINX defendants arraigned

By: Bennett Loudon October 3, 2017 0

The three defendants in the 5LINX fraud case pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman. In June, the trio was indicted on a single charge of wire fraud. Now a 37-count superseding indictment charges the three former owners of the multi-level marketing company, with wire fraud and money laundering. The defendants ...

