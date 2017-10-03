Bakeoff benefits Willow Domestic Violence Center

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The first annual Willow Charity Bakeoff was held Monday evening at Bazil Italian Restaurant, 1384 Empire Blvd., to raise money for the Willow Domestic Violence Center. Eight teams from law firms and legal organizations competed in the event organized by the Monroe County Bar Association’s Family Law Section, led by co-chairs Amanda Darby and Nathan Van ...