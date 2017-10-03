Don't Miss
Deeds filed September 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded September 25, 2017            92   Brighton GROW, JENNIFER  et al to ABBOTT, MELYSSA A et ano Property Address: 1297 BLOSSOM ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11924  Page: 216 Tax Account: 122.12-1-37 Full Sale Price: $127,000 WEBECK, CARL C to RACO, LORI Property Address: 171 RICHS DUGWAY ROAD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11924  Page: 198 Tax Account: 123.09-2-49.2 Full Sale Price: $192,000 SHAIK, SALEEM  et ano to BROOKFIELD RELOCATION INC Property ...

